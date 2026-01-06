WWE Hall of Famer and arguably the flag-bearer of the Attitude Era, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, 61, believes he has the potential for one more match.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Austin opened up about his desire to have another match, although the chances remain unlikely. His last match was at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens.

Having undergone knee replacement surgery, Austin opened up on Insight and claimed that the surgery provided him with physical relief, helping him stay active. When asked by Van Vliet if the Hall of Famer was considering one more shot inside the squared circle, the “Texas Rattlesnake” shared a positive answer.

“I could. God dang it. And just saying that takes me back to when we did that WrestleMania [38] match with Kevin Owens in Dallas, Texas, and they didn’t send a ring down for me to work out in to get any kind of timing or hit the ropes,” Austin added. “I’ve seen people blow up walking to the ring, because that’s just what a crowd can do to you. So just going [in] there with Kevin Owens and trying to have that match with him, where we didn’t bill it as a match, but it was going to be a match, so to speak.”

Further, Austin addressed having ring rust while facing Owens and claimed that he wished he had gotten to face Owens in his “prime.” Despite being way past his peak age for pro-wrestling, the Hall of Famer believes himself to be still capable of wrestling.

“I could still do it,” Austin noted. “I’m not advocating for nothing. So, I’m not selling a match here. But you asked me, could I? Yes.”

Austin further answered whether he would want to wrestle again. “Probably not, I’ll say that, but you say never say never.”

After a 19-year hiatus, Austin returned for a no-holds-barred match against Owens at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. While Austin has not competed since WrestleMania 38, he was present at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.