When picking out a tattoo, it's important to be sober, as WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar learned. He recently explained the origins of his iconic sword tattoo on his chest. It serves as a good lesson for anyone thinking about getting one.

During an interview with Spittin' Chiclets, Lesnar conceded that he was “s**tface drunk” when he got the tattoo in Scottsdale, Arizona. This occurred during his training for the NFL and after he was involved in a motorcycle accident.

Brock Lesnar tells the story of how he got the giant sword tattoo on his chest @spittinchiclets pic.twitter.com/MJ4JWlgtig — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 25, 2026

“I was just kicked down hard. I was going through all that stuff, and there was a tattoo shop across the street from the biker bar. That's not a good place to have a tattoo shop,” Lesnar recalled. “I got this tattoo, I didn't even know know I got the d**n thing; I wake up the next day and I'm like, What in the [expletive] is this thing?”

Even though he wasn't sober when he got the tattoo, it meant something to Lesnar. He explained the meaning of it in the interview.

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“The meaning behind it was, I felt like my back was against the wall, and somebody had a sword, a knife stuck to my throat, like, What are you gonna do now? I walked over there [and] I said, ‘Yeah, let's put a big a*s ugly sword on my chest,” he explained.

Lesnar has kept the tattoo in the years since he got it. He might find it “ugly,” but it has become an iconic part of his identity. It's the most noticeable tattoo he has, which may be due to where it's located.

The sword runs from the middle of his chest to about halfway down his abs. He's got plenty of others, including his big back tattoo.

When Lesnar was first in WWE, he didn't have the sword on his chest. Since he returned in 2012, it has become synonymous with him.