Fans may not have as much time with WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar as they think, as his upcoming WrestleMania 42 match against Oba Femi could be his last.

Previously, there were murmurs that SummerSlam would mark the end of his career in August 2026. During an interview with Barstool Sports' Spittin' Chiclets, Lesnar revealed that he originally returned to WWE so he “could feed my kids.”

Now, he's “grateful” to be back. However, Lesnar noticeably said that he is “back for a short time,” and reinforced that he is “really grateful for all the opportunities that I've had in my life.”

That could indicate that Lesnar is closer to hanging up his boots than first thought. Ultimately, it will be up to him and WWE to figure out how he wants to end his career. A loss to Femi at WrestleMania could be the way to go.

When is Brock Lesnar going to retire from WWE?

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All signs point to Lesnar retiring at some point in 2026. Whether it's at WrestleMania or SummerSlam remains to be seen. More than likely, it will be at one of WWE's top two PLEs.

Currently, he is in a feud with Femi heading into WrestleMania. They will face each other for the first time in singles competition. Lesnar and Femi first squared off during the 2026 Royal Rumble match.

Lesnar originally issued an open challenge for WrestleMania 42. Femi eventually answered the call, and they will compete during one of the two nights of WrestleMania 42.

There's a chance that Lesnar could stick around after WrestleMania. However, that is his only scheduled match for the foreseeable future. So, fans will have to wait and see what happens.

At the very least, it appears that Lesnar is ready to wind down his WWE career. He has been part of WWE for years, and it's nearly time to hang up the gloves.