It appears that Grammy-winning artist Yungblud, whose song with Aerosmith is the theme song of WrestleMania 42, stopped by The Dungeon to visit WWE legend Natalya/Nattie.

The “Low-Key Legend” took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a picture of herself holding the singer in a headlock, revealing that she invited him to wrestle at The Dungeon. The result? A potential future WWE Superstar.

“I invited [Yungblud] to wrestle in The Dungeon. He accepted… I think he’d fit in perfectly,” the WWE legend wrote in the caption of her post.

I invited @yungblud to wrestle in The Dungeon.

He accepted… I think he’d fit in perfectly. pic.twitter.com/vVik054oEM — low-key legend (@NatbyNature) March 23, 2026

Perhaps Natalya could court Yungblud to perform “Back in the Saddle” with Aerosmith at WWE WrestleMania 42 in April in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Natalya trained in the Hart Dungeon, which was the wrestling school in the basement of the Hart mansion. Now, even celebrities make it there.

Yungblud's connection to WWE

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“Back in the Saddle” serves as one of the theme songs for WWE WrestleMania 42. Nickelback's “Bones for the Crows” will be the other theme song.

Originally, “Back in the Saddle” was released by Aerosmith in March 1977 as a single from their album Rocks. Nearly five decades later, the band collaborated with Yungblud for a remix of the track. It was released as part of the collaborative EP One More Time.

Yungblud is a quickly rising star in the music world. He is coming off his first Grammy win for Best Rock Performance for his song “Changes.”

He has released four studio albums to date. Idols, released on June 20, 2025, is his most successful. The album garnered three Grammy nominations, including Best Rock Album.

Coming up, Yungblud will embark on the Idols World Tour in support of his fourth album. He will begin a North American leg on May 1, 2026.

He does have a scheduled concert for Apr. 18 in Cardiff, which is the first night of WrestleMania 42. While unlikely, he would have Apr. 19 free to perform. However, he does have another show in Glasgow on Apr. 20. Maybe he will make his WWE debut after the tour concludes.