It appears that WWE couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are setting themselves up for a career outside of the ring with their latest non-wrestling move: launching a coffee brand.

Rollins and Lynch revealed that they are launching a coffee brand, AMO Coffee, which is a “passion project” and a representation of “our labor of true and through love.” Judging by the duo's caption, they routinely visit coffee shops while on the road. Now, they will have their own coffee for fans to try.

“It feels like kismet to share this with you all on a Monday, which is typically our shared day to visit new coffee shops while we’re on the road. Our worlds collided in the ring, and our love was solidified over expertly-made cups of joe,” their caption read. “AMO is a symbol of our journey and that love. It’s what makes us tick — day in and day out — literally and figuratively.”

The company's tagline is “A Simple Love For Coffee.” It is clear that this means a lot to them, and fans won't have to wait long before it launches. This is a very exciting development for fans of the duo.

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When does WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's coffee brand launch?

Rollins and Lynch's coffee company will launch in April. The company's website has a countdown. It still has 33 days and 16 hours to go at the time of this writing, meaning it could launch on Monday, Apr. 27.

If this is true, that comes shortly after WrestleMania, the biggest event on WWE's calendar. Rollins and Lynch are set for marquee spots at the event. Rollins' opponent is unknown, but all signs point to it being Bron Breakker. Lynch, meanwhile, is set to take on Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee in what will likely be the rubber match of their feud.