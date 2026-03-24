Hours before the Mar. 22, 2026, episode of WWE RAW, a report emerged from Bryan Alvarez of WON that a huge celebrity was set to be involved in the show. Shortly after, IShowSpeed was revealed to be that celebrity.

Streaming and social media star Speed was shown during the opening moments of the episode hanging out with rising youngster Je'Von Evans. Later, throughout the episode, he was featured in multiple other segments.

Later in the episode, Speed performed the Penta walk with the Intercontinental Champion Penta himself as Dragon Lee watched things unfold from the side. Shortly after, he was involved in a hilarious segment with Danhausen. Refusing to share his social media account with Danhausen, Speed ended up getting cursed by the “Very Nice, Very Evil” wrestler.

However, things just did not stop there between the two. Danhausen issued a challenge to Speed in a digital exclusive video, announcing that he would receive the password if he won the race. If Speed won, he would be uncursed. While Speed has proven himself to be faster than several premium athletes, he was unable to match Danhausen's speed, who very easily and comfortably won the race.

Have to be quicker than that to beat @DanhausenAD in a race! 💨 Could this have something to do with the CURSE placed on @ishowspeedsui?!? pic.twitter.com/FM76vxPQAO — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2026

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IShowSpeed teases WWE WrestleMania 42 appearance

Last month, in Feb. 2026, during an interview with Yahoo Sports, IShowSpeed opened up and teased appearing at the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 42 PLE in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Man, I don’t know. I mean, We got WrestleMania coming up, so you may be seeing me in there, you may be not. I’m just not trying to get beat up. But, we’ll see, we’ll see. I got beat up too much times. I can’t, my body can’t take that anymore.”