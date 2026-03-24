Despite being one of the biggest movie stars in the world, could Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson make his WWE return at the upcoming WrestleMania 42 event in support of Roman Reigns?

All signs point to a potential Bloodline reunion at WrestleMania 42, with the Usos (Jey and Jimmy) recently backing Reigns ahead of his match against CM Punk. There's a possibility that the show closes with the Bloodline standing tall. Is it possible that The Rock joins them for that moment?

The Mar. 23, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW was not short of teases. At one point, LA Knight had a backstage segment with the Usos, and when it ended, The Rock's face was in the background on a WWE production truck as Knight watched the Usos walk away.

“You’re starting to sound like Roman Reigns” – LA KNIGNT TO JEY USO WHY DOES EVERYONE SAY THAT TO THE BLOODLINE MEMBERS 😭 THE ROCK TRUCK IN THE BACK 👀👀👀#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wFUk9zKCIS — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 24, 2026

Plus, Knight claimed that a hostile Jey Uso sounded “like Roman Reigns” in the moment. Coincidence? Perhaps. But this wasn't the only moment involving the truck.

Earlier in the day, Danhausen posted an image on X, formerly Twitter, of him doing his best imitation of The Rock's signature eyebrow raise. He did it in front of the same production truck. It could have been a coincidence, but WWE loves long-term storytelling and dropping Easter eggs along the way.

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Will The Rock return at WWE WrestleMania 42?

Until there's a concrete reason to think The Rock is returning to WWE, it's best to take the idea with a grain of salt. It's not impossible, as there were rumors of him receiving a big payday to face Reigns at WrestleMania 43, but he has not been an active part of WWE since 2024.

The dream match between him and Reigns has yet to happen. Surely, WWE would like to make it happen at some point before the “Final Boss” can no longer compete.

Perhaps 2026 will be the year he returns to set up this dream match. More than likely, it wouldn't happen until April 2027 at WrestleMania 43.