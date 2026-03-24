What Brock Lesnar said after Oba Femi bested him for 2nd time before WWE WrestleMania

Here is what Brock Lesnar said to Oba Femi after getting bested by him for the 2nd time in a row on WWE RAW.

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Brock Lesnar, Oba Femi on WWE RAW

For the second time in two weeks, fans witnessed the youngster Oba Femi ruthlessly destroy Brock Lesnar. Following last week's beatdown, a similar pattern followed this week. On Monday, Mar. 23, 2026, an episode of RAW on Netflix, fans saw Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman come out and list the names of people who tried to conquer Lesnar but failed.

However, before things could get more intense, Oba Femi's music hit, and the former NXT Champion walked down the ramp with the Boston crowd cheering in the background. Femi and Lesnar soon got involved in a tussle, before a confident Lesnar picked Femi up for an F-5. However, the tables soon turned when Femi reversed and clotheslined Lesnar out of the ring.

While last week, fans caught Lesnar breaking character and putting Femi over on television, this week it was different. As Lesnar and Heyman walked out of the ring, fans heard Lesnar yell, “You ain't that lucky boy!”

Although not confirmed, it is widely rumored that Femi could be Lesnar's opponent at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada, while Seth Rollins takes on a returning Bron Breakker.

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Oba Femi ready to fight Brock Lesnar in WWE

WWE star Brock Lesnar, who Hulk Hogan falsely claimed to have had a match with, at WrestleMania 39.
Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images.

The former athlete turned wrestler, Oba Femi, once, during an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, opened up about comparisons to Brock Lesnar and the chances of facing him in WWE.

“What a run for him. He had two separate runs, and they’ve both been fantastic. It would be really cool to face him. I know the fans have been asking for that match. It’s going to happen one day soon. What a run he has had, the UFC champion, multiple-time WWE champion, Royal Rumble winner, dominance. What a way to cap it off by facing ‘The Ruler,'” Femi said.
Shounak Chakrabarti headshot
Shounak Chakrabarti
Associate Editor, Wrestling & Entertainment
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