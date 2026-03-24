If you want to dress like the “Tribal Chief,” expect to open your wallet, as WWE icon Roman Reigns' latest outfit for Monday Night RAW on Netflix was expensive.

Complex Style noted after RAW that the denim jacket Reigns wore was a zipped one from Vetements. It will run any prospective buyers $1,979.

OTC was really in the Vetements on Raw☝🏼 pic.twitter.com/tKicrhiuQq — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) March 24, 2026 Expand Tweet

Reigns always looks fresh when going to the ring for a promo. The Mar. 23, 2026, edition of RAW was no exception, as he wore white sneakers and one of his recent t-shirt desgins to the ring.

WWE's Roman Reigns wore his $2K denim jacket for his promo with CM Punk on RAW

The main event segment of the Mar. 23 edition of RAW, Reigns and CM Punk met in the ring for another verbal exchange before their WrestleMania 42 clash.

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Reigns was backed by the Usos (Jey and Jimmy) during the promo. Punk eventually instigated enough, causing the Usos to attack him.

Eventually, Reigns was ordered by Jey Uso to deliver a spear to Punk. He continued the attack outside of the ring, even delivering a powerbomb through the announcer's stable like he was still in the Shield.

It didn't stop there, though. Reigns berated Punk and continued assaulting him. This was the most vicious Reigns has looked since his 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion.

With a few weeks left before WrestleMania 42, don't expect this to be Reigns and Punk's last encounter. They will compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Reigns and Punk will likely exchange more words and punches before their match takes place.

Reigns earned his title shot by winning the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble match. He ultimately chose to go after Punk's World Heavyweight Championship instead of reclaiming the Undisputed WWE Championship, which was held by Drew McIntyre at the time.