The current president of the USA and a popular businessman, Donald Trump, was once a part of a WWE WrestleMania storyline and later even a WWE Hall of Fame inductee. A close ally of the wrestling promotion and the McMahon family for a long period, Trump's Hall of Fame induction was recently questioned by wrestling veteran Jesse “The Body” Ventura.

During his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ventura, a former Governor of Minnesota, wrestler, color commentator, and actor, decided to question Trump's Hall of Fame status and Vince McMahon's role in it.

Ventura, a consistent critic of Trump, was shown a clip from WrestleMania 20 where he suggested that the nation might benefit from having a wrestler in the White House. Piers Morgan followed it up by stating that Trump had joined the WWE Hall of Fame before entering office.

“Trump being a Hall of Famer is a tragedy. This guy has never been in the ring. I got a good friend, Ken Patera, Olympian, first man to overhead press 500 pounds, 25 years in the wrestling business. Kenny Patera is not in the Hall of Fame. Donald Trump does not belong in the wrestling Hall of Fame. He never earned it,” said Ventura.

“When I was referring to putting a wrestler in the White House, I was talking about me, not him. I was the former governor of Minnesota. I’m the only real former wrestler. I don’t include him. He’s only in the Hall of Fame because he stopped an investigation against Vince McMahon, of sexual stuff,” Ventura added while referring to certain allegations against McMahon.

Trump was inducted into the 2013 Class of WWE Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon. The same class also included Mick Foley (another notable critic of Trump), Trish Stratus, Booker T, and more.