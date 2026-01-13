Some Superstars, most notable Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, aren't fans of Netflix's all-access WWE Unreal show, including World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, who refused to take part in Season 2.

During an interview with Notsam Wrestling (via Wrestling News), Punk revealed that he's “not super thrilled about” the upcoming WWE Unreal Season 2, even though he filmed something for it. “I share the sentiment with a few guys on the roster. I’m not super thrilled about it,” he said.

He was asked to do interviews, but denied. “I know they’re asking me to do an interview for it… and I kept saying, ‘no, no, I’m not gonna be [there],'” Punk said. “And we never did the interview. So I don’t know if that means I’m not in it, but I also, like, there’s a camera in my face everywhere I go, so I’m sure I’ll pop up.”

How CM Punk avoided being in WWE Unreal Season 2

However, he wasn't rude about it. “If I don’t want them to shoot something, I just go, ‘don’t shoot it right?’ Or, ‘I know there’s cameras waiting here. I’ll go walk somewhere else,'” he explained.

While he didn't want to take part in the second season, Punk appreciated the first. He said that he “really, really liked” Netflix's first season of WWE Unreal. He appreciated that the show humanized the likes of Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

The first season of WWE Unreal premiered on July 29, 2025. All five episodes were released on the premiere day. Season 2 will follow a similar release strategy. The second season will premiere on Jan. 20, 2026.

Season 1 followed WWE's creative process from the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere to WrestleMania 41. Judging by the trailer for the second season, it will follow WWE's journey to SummerSlam.