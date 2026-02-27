Just weeks into his in-ring retirement, it appears WWE legend AJ Styles is enjoying it, as he has made a move regarding his luscious hair.

He took to Instagram to share an update on his retirement. Styles is having his hair “done” by his daughter, and he showed off his brushed hair.

What are you doing now that you’re retired? Well, I’m currently getting my hair done by my daughter [laughing crying emoji],” Styles captioned the post.

Of course, several current and former WWE talent reacted to the post. Renee Paquette, who was known as Renee Young in WWE, told him to “Bring back the bob [cut]!”

AJ Styles' WWE retirement

Styles recently retired from in-ring competition at the 2026 Royal Rumble. He concluded his WWE run with a feud against Gunther, putting his career on the line in their match at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31.

They had faced a few weeks earlier, but Gunther used underhanded tactics to win. So, when challenging the “Ring General” to a rematch, he had to put his career on the line.

The match was a back-and-forth affair, and Styles lost via technical submission. A few weeks later, WWE celebrated his retirement on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

While his in-ring career is over, Styles is still working with the promotion. He has found a new role as he helps develop younger up-and-coming talent.

Styles ended his career at the same PLE where he made his debut a decade earlier. The “Phenomenal One” was a surprise entrant in the 2016 Royal Rumble match. Since then, he has remained part of WWE as one of its top stars.

During his WWE career, Styles was a two-time WWE Champion. He also won the Intercontinental Championship once and the United States Championship three times. He is also a two-time World Tag Team Champion, holding the belts with Omos and Dragon Lee.