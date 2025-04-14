Succession star and WWE fan Kieran Culkin recently reviewed the match card for WrestleMania 41.

He may be a little disappointed with the first night's main event (Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk), as he wanted the “Voice of the Voiceless” to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. However, Culkin is okay with it since Rhodes will be facing a heel John Cena.

Speaking to the Mark It Down podcast outside of the Palace Theatre, where Culkin stars in a production of Glengarry Glen Ross with Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr, Culkin revealed he is behind with his WWE viewing. Still, he remains excited for WrestleMania 41, which takes place across the April 19-20 weekend.

“I'm a couple [of] weeks behind,” Culkin revealed. “I was hoping it was gonna be Punk-Rhodes, but I really like Cena-Rhodes — [I'm] loving Cena.”

When asked if Punk — who Culkin recently shared an off-air moment at the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere in January 2025 with — would win his match, the Emmy-winning actor gave an honest answer: anyone can win. “What makes that [match] amazing is any of those three could [win],” he conceded.

However, Culkin is sticking with his guns. He still picked Punk to win the triple threat match.

Culkin will not be able to be in Las Vegas, Nevada, since he is starring in the Broadway show. But the interviewer asked him about attending SummerSlam in August, which takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Culkin seemed very excited about that, proclaiming, “I'm gonna go to that!”

Is Kieran Culkin a WWE fan?

Both Kieran and his brother Macaulay Culkin are seemingly WWE fans. They both attended the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere, with Macaulay receiving a loud response from the crowd.

After the show, Kieran met with Punk after his match against Rollins. He was celebrating his latest Emmy win for his performance in Succession. “Last night, I won a Golden Globe,” Culkin said to Punk. “This is how I celebrate.”

Macaulay also attended WWE RAW on Netflix. He then attended another episode of RAW in March 2025. He was hiding behind a WWE Championship belt before revealing himself.

“Ladies and gentlemen, best known as Kevin McAllister in Home Alone, the whole world knows Macaulay Culkin in Running Point, only on Netflix,” said Pat McAfee when introducing him. “An absolute[ly] legendary individual who loves the WWE, and we love him.”