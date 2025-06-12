Traveling will be a lot easier, thanks to a clause in the latest contract signed by WWE Superstar Damian Priest.

On the latest episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About, hosted by the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Priest revealed that he signed a new contract in 2024 (around the 50:00 mark). One of the clauses is that Priest is flown first-class for events, something he hadn't done ever before.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I don't wanna be in pain anymore. I don't wanna wrestle and then be [hunched over] because, I'm sorry, I'm a big guy, and I don't fit,'” Priest recalled. “They were like, ‘Yeah, that's not a problem, yeah. You should have had that already.'”

It was not a familiar position for Priest, asking for what he wanted. He conceded that he did not know “how to politic” to get what he wanted. “I don't know how it works, I still don't know,” he said.

The first time this clause went into effect was when WWE traveled to Australia in 2024. They broadcast their annual Elimination Chamber PLE from Perth, Australia, in February 2024. Suffice it to say, Priest was comfortable for that flight.

While Rhodes and Priest were having fun sharing stories, they will soon face in a match. They are slated to face in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament from the SmackDown side.

Is Damian Priest under a new contract with WWE?

Luckily for Priest, it appears he is under a new contract with WWE. It is well-deserved, as he is coming off a year in which he won his first world championship.

After winning the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2023, Priest held onto the briefcase for several months. He cashed in his contract at WrestleMania 40 on Drew McIntyre, who had just beaten Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

His reign lasted 118 days until SummerSlam in August 2024. He lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther, who won the King of the Ring tournament that year to earn his title match.

Since then, Priest has remained a top singles star. He competed in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches. He also had a singles feud with Drew McIntyre heading into WrestleMania 41 as well.

Their feud concluded at the May 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. They faced in a Steel Cage match, with Priest putting a definitive end to their feud.