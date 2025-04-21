Not everyone is made for wrestling, but WWE Superstar Damian Priest believes A Minecraft Movie star, Jason Momoa, would join the likes of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny as the next great celebrity wrestler.

Speaking to DiscussingFilm at WrestleMania 41, Priest explained why Momoa would be great in the squared circle. He was asked about what celebrities he'd like to see in the ring, and his mind went to Momoa.

“I'm a fan of the superhero stuff, so there's a lot of actors there like Jason Momoa, I think would be great in our atmosphere,” Priest explained. “His personality, his size, his look, I think he'd be great in our business.”

It is unclear if Jason Momoa would ever join WWE. He is an actor first and foremost, but he did star in Fast X with John Cena, who is in the midst of his retirement tour.

The crossover between Hollywood and WWE has also gone the other way. Priest was supposed to star in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before his role was cut.

Momoa first gained fame for his roles in Baywatch: Hawaii and Stargate Atlantis. He eventually had his breakthrough after starring in HBO's Game of Thrones in 2011.

Since then, he has become a marquee name thanks to his roles in the DCEU, Dune, and Fast & Furious franchises. He starred in Aquaman in 2018, which grossed over $1 billion at the box office. His latest project, A Minecraft Movie, has also been a hit, making over $720 million in less than three weeks.

Damian Priest, meanwhile, is coming off a loss to Drew McIntyre in a Sin City Street Fight at WWE WrestleMania 41. Their feud dates back to WrestleMania 40 when Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre.

In 2024, Priest had his breakout. He won the World Heavyweight Championship from McIntyre. He would hold it for 118 days before losing it to Gunther at SummerSlam.

Despite the loss, WWE positioned Priest as one of their biggest stars. Where he goes after the devastating loss remains to be seen — maybe he will get a rematch against McIntyre.