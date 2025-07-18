Fans have gotten used to WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio and his long hair and mustache, but he could be planning on debuting a new look soon.

While being interviewed for WWE Break It Down, Mysterio revealed he's thinking of reverting to his bleach blonde hair look. He previously had blonde hair when he made appearances in WWE as a kid. According to Mysterio, it was one of his cousins' ideas to dye his hair, and all of the cousins followed suit.

“I've been thinking about bleaching my hair again, because in my head, I think I'd look cool but also, like, insane, if I bleached my whole head and leave my mustache dark,” Mysterio revealed. “I think it'd be a hell of an action figure.”

Will Dominik Mysterio debut a new look in WWE?

Fans will have to wait and see if Mysterio follows through on his idea. They have likely gotten used to his current look, which he has rocked for almost all of his time in Judgment Day.

The mullet and mustache have become synonymous with Mysterio. However, Superstars go through makeovers all the time, especially with gimmick changes.

Maybe something big is coming for Mysterio. He has been with Judgment Day for nearly three years, and perhaps his time with the group is nearing its end.

Currently, Mysterio is the reigning Intercontinental Champion. He won the title at WrestleMania 41, beating Bron Breakker in a fatal four-way. Penta and his Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Bálor, were also in the match.

Now, Mysterio is holding down the fort in Judgment Day while his on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan, is out with an injury. Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez has taken over for Morgan as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Mysterio is the son of legendary WWE star Rey Mysterio. When he debuted, Dominik teamed with his dad. However, in 2022, he turned on Rey, joining Judgment Day. Since then, he has remained a heel.