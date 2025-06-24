Those hoping to see WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio defend his title against AJ Styles at Night of Champions will be disappointed, as the Judgment Day member is dealing with an injury like his on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan.

During the June 23, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, general manager Adam Pearce alerted Styles that his Night of Champions match was off due to Mysterio's injury. While Styles did not believe him, Pearce assured him it was legit.

Later in the show, he was interviewed by Jackie Redmond. While he tried to discuss his injury, the crowd booed him, not allowing him to speak. He did say, “My ribs aren't at 100%,” which gives some indication about the injury.

We will have to wait and see if the injury is legitimate or not. The upcoming Night of Champions PLE is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As of the time of this writing, the show is still set to take place there.

What is Dominik Mysterio's WWE injury?

Dominik Mysterio during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium.
From what Mysterio said, it appears he is dealing with a rib injury. His last match was during the June 9, 2025, edition of RAW. He took part in a fatal four-way King of the Ring qualifier match with Bron Breakker, Penta, and Sami Zayn, who won.

Since winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, Mysterio has had a successful title defense against Penta. Styles was set to be his next challenger. Perhaps WWE will resume that feud once he is healthy.

Throughout his young career, Mysterio has already won several championships. He is a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion (with his father, Rey Mysterio) and has also won the NXT North American Championship twice.

He has been a part of Judgment Day since 2023. Mysterio is one of the leaders of the group alongside Liv Morgan. With Morgan out with an injury, Mysterio has had to step up.