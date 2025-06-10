After he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther on the June 9, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, WWE Superstar Jey Uso delivered a heartfelt message after the show went off the air.

A fan at the show took a video of Uso's off-air moment. He showed his gratitude for his fans, and he brought his son with him on the road this weekend, which provided encouragement.

“I really wanted to say I'm sorry to my son, I'm sorry to everybody here,” he said, “I fought my ass off. Gunther is that dude, one of the best athletes, one of the best pros I've ever stepped foot in the ring with. At the end of the day, I've got hella respect for that man; give it up for Gunther.

“I'm gonna run it back! Hey, Phoenix — y'all are lit! When I come out and do my entrance, I can feel the vibe in every other city. [But] tonight, y'all [were] turnt up,” Uso continued.

He then thanked the parents for their “hard work” to allow them to buy their kids tickets to WWE events. Uso then addressed the children in the room, reminding them to tell their parents they “love them.”

Jey Uso's WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign ends to Gunther

After 51 days, Uso's first world championship reign came to an end at the hands of Gunther. Uso, who won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, challenged the “Ring General” Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

They opened the first night of the two-night extravaganza. Gunther lost via submission, crowning Uso as World Heavyweight Champion. During his 51-day reign, Uso had successful title defenses against Seth Rollins (via disqualification) and Logan Paul.

Just two days after teaming with Cody Rhodes to defeat John Cena and Paul at Money in the Bank, Uso had to defend his title against Gunther. The “Ring General” called his shot weeks ago, and Uso went into the match gassed.

Despite his best efforts, Uso was unable to successfully defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther. He lost via technical submission, and Gunther is now in his second reign with the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, the RAW and SmackDown are competing for the King of the Ring crown. The winner will have a chance to challenge Gunther for his championship at SummerSlam.