After the star of A Minecraft Movie, Jason Momoa, unintentionally shaded WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, the 2025 Royal Rumble winner responded.

Doing press for WWE's collaboration with Clash of Clans, Uso was asked about the moment. During a press junket interview for A Minecraft Movie, Momoa responded, “Who's Jey Uso?” when asked about the WWE Superstar. “I'm sorry, I don't know him,” Momoa said. “I know ‘Macho Man' Randy Savage; is that who you're talking about?”

Momoa conceded his Minecraft Movie character has some “‘Macho Man' vibes,” but he still didn't know Uso. Uso fired back without hesitation.

“I mean, I don't know what kind of Tribal tattoos you got on either, Uce,” Uso responded. “He's real right here. Ain't none of that Aquaman stuff going on here, Uce. And I ain't seen none of them movies, how about that?”

Uso then conceded that he's seen “all” of those movies, calling them “great.” This is not the first time Momoa has been linked to WWE. Previously, Damian Priest said the Aquaman star would be a “great” wrestler.

Perhaps if Jason Momoa ever appears in WWE, he will have a face-off with Uso. It would make for must-see television if they ever squared off.

Who is WWE's Jey Uso?

Uso is the current World Heavyweight Champion of WWE in his first reign. He recently beat Gunther at WrestleMania 41 to win the title.

To earn that match, Uso had to win the 2025 Royal Rumble match. He outlasted the likes of Logan Paul, CM Punk, and John Cena to win it. He eliminated Cena last to pick up the victory.

Before his current singles run, Uso was best known for his tag team run with his brother, Jimmy. The Usos won 10 Tag Team Championships during their time together. They had a record-breaking reign as Undisputed Tag Team Champions, which lasted over 620 days.

In 2023, Uso departed the Bloodline and embarked on a singles run. He was the first to pin Roman Reigns during his Undisputed WWE Championship run, and he also beat Bron Breakker to win the Intercontinental Championship in 2024. The reign was brief, lasting 28 days, before he dropped it back to Breakker.

Uso first challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship during the first 2025 Saturday Night's Main Event. While he lost, he would win the Royal Rumble the next week, setting the stage for their WrestleMania 41 clash.

Uso took on Gunther in the opening match of WrestleMania 41. They opened the first night of the two-night extravaganza. After 16 minutes, Uso would make Gunther tap out, joining the elite company of those who have defeated the “Ring General.”