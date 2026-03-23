Despite his recent in-ring retirement, WWE legend John Cena still has a lot to give to the business, and that's he intends on doing in the near future with his proposed next role with the promotion.

While appearing at MEGACon (via Fightful Select) in Orlando, Florida, Cena discussed his future in professional wrestling. It's something that he's actively trying to figure out, though it sounds like he has an idea of what he wants to do.

“I am working diligently to try to figure out my next path as a contributing, useful member of WWE I think I might crack the code, and I think we have something, and if the stars align and everybody signs off, I will be a whole lot more integrated in the system, and I'm very excited about the road ahead, and I'll just cross my fingers that it works,” he said.

Will John Cena have a new role with WWE after his retirement?

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So, it sounds like there is still some work to be done for the new role to come to fruition. Still, it's positive that Cena is so open to staying in professional wrestling beyond his in-ring days.

Judging by Cena's comments, he wants to be involved with the promotion for the foreseeable future. After all, he said that he would “be a whole lot more integrated in the system” if it happens. Whether it's an on-screen role or not remains to be seen, though.

Cena recently retired from in-ring competition in December 2025. He has not made an appearance in WWE since, but expect him to return someday. At the very least, he will likely return for his Hall of Fame induction.

His last match was against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 13, 2025. The “Ring General” has retired several legends, including Goldberg and AJ Styles. It was a competitive match, but it ultimately ended with Cena tapping out to Gunther.