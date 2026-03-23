There will be a lot of festivities for fans to participate in at WWE WrestleMania 42 besides the shows in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the weekend.

Among these is Tony Hinchcliffe's latest collaboration with the promotion. Variety reports that Hinchcliffe will bring Kill Tony to Las Vegas for WrestleMania weekend.

The special Kill Tony: WrestleMania show will take place in Las Vegas on Saturday, Apr. 18, 2026, after the first night of the two-night event takes place.

According to Variety's report, “the show will feature a lineup consisting of Hinchcliffe, current WWE superstars and WWE legends, well-known comedians and surprise guests.”

So, expect to see some WWE talent participate in Hinchcliffe's show, which will emanate from Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Mar. 24 at 1 pm EST/10 am PST. There is a presale as well that began at 1 pm EST/10 am PST on Monday, Mar. 23.

In addition to admission tickets, fans can purchase VIP upgrades. These include meet-and-greets with unannounced WWE Superstars before the show.

Tony Hinchcliffe's canceled show with WWE

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Previously, Hinchcliffe was set to perform a late-night show at SummerSlam in August 2025. It was going to feature Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, but it was canceled.

In the months since, there were reports that WWE and Hinchcliffe's relationship was still intact. Now, they have announced their next collaboration.

Lack of demand caused the first cancellation. Hopefully, the upcoming event will do better. WrestleMania is WWE's most popular annual PLE, so there could be more interest given how big the event is.

At WrestleMania 41, Hinchcliffe also hosted The Roast of WrestleMania. The likes of Paul Heyman, R-Truth, The Miz, and Sami Zayn all appeared during the show.

WrestleMania 42 will feature another stacked card. 2026 Men's Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns is set to challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against his former mentor, Randy Orton. Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer will battle for the Women's World Championship, and Rhea Ripley takes on Jade Cargill for the Women's Championship.