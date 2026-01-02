Just days after competing in his career's final WWE match, John Cena has now opened up about the milestone year, “2025.” On Dec. 13, 2025, Gunther defeated Cena after making him tap out. Despite giving up, Cena received a warm sendoff from the promotion, including an eye-watering tribute video.

Now looking forward to focusing on his Hollywood career, Cena recently shared a warm message on his social media, looking back at “2025” after it concluded. On Jan. 1, 2026, Cena shared gratitude to his fans, critics, and co-workers.

“Life goes on and we all move onward, as 2026 is here I’ll fondly remember so many moments from 2025. Thanks to ALL fans, co workers, critics and anyone around the world who used their voice to make 2025 a year that I’ll never forget. Omnia Dedi. Pro omnibus gratias ago.”

Cena’s closing message is Latin and translates to, “I have given everything. I thank you for everything.”

2025 was arguably the year of John Cena. After ending up as the runner-up for the 2025 Royal Rumble, Cena competed and won last year's Elimination Chamber match. He even proceeded to turn heel and win his 17th World Championship.

Shortly after enjoying a series of matches with several of his iconic rivals, Cena turned back to face to win the only title left in his collection, the Intercontinental Championship. “The Leader of Cenation” proceeded to end his career against Gunther as a one-time Grand Slam Champion.

WWE veteran John Cena reveals why he tapped out to Gunther

Days after losing to Gunther, Cena appeared on the What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast with Cody Rhodes, where he opened up about his decision to tap out in his last match.

“So as I essentially take my last breath, I have struggled,” Cena said. “If you think of somebody, however we picture loss in our life, they struggle, they struggle, they hang on just long enough to say goodbye to everybody that’s been meaningful in their lives, and that day was so many vulnerable, meaningful conversations. Then you realize, I’ve connected with everybody I love. Physically, I feel great. I think it’s time to take that last breath, and that’s that.”