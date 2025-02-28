Many were upset by the controversy revolving around the aesthetic change in Shrek 5, including two of WWE's stars, Liv Morgan and Bayley.

Morgan took to X, formerly Twitter, to respond to the new look of Shrek 5. She quote-posted a side-by-side comparison of Donkey (Eddie Murphy) in the OG movies and the latest installment. She posted a trash can emoji to convey her feelings about the change.

Bayley responded to her post, defending the latest Shrek sequel. “We all age[,] dude…” she replied.

Morgan then replied, justifying her part before threatening to “age” Bayley. “It's the animation style !” her reply began. “It's different & imma age u in the [Elimination] Chamber Saturday.”

This was not the end of their exchange, though. Bayley ended the back-and-forth exchange with one final promise. “I'mma make you look goofier than Donkey's animation,” she retorted.

The two will have a chance to duke it out at Elimination Chamber on Saturday, March 1, 2025, as Morgan said. They are two of the six competitors who are vying for a WrestleMania 41 match against Rhea Ripley (or Iyo Sky) for the Women's World Championship.

Both Morgan and Bayley have a decent chance of winning the Elimination Chamber match. They are both multi-time world champions in WWE. They will be facing other heavy hitters, such as Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez.

The Shrek 5 controversy, explained

Upon DreamWorks unveiling the first look at Shrek 5, fans were upset. The animation has changed since the fourth installment, Forever After, came out in 2010.

Many fans were upset like Morgan was. The controversy is similar to the Sonic the Hedgehog situation from 2020 when they redesigned Sonic. It caused the studio to rework the animation to look more familiar to his original look from the old video games.

The change worked, as Sonic the Hedgehog launched two sequels. Both sequels have grossed over $400 million a piece at the box office. Perhaps Shrek 5 could see similar results if they give in to fans' demands.

Liv Morgan and Bayley's WWE careers

Currently, Morgan and Bayley are on two separate tracks in WWE. Morgan is one of the top heels on the Monday Night RAW brand. Conversely, Bayley is one of the top babyface stars on the roster.

Both are coming off title reigns that began in 2024. Bayley won the Women's Championship, which is now held by Tiffany Stratton, at WrestleMania 40 from Iyo Sky. She lost it to Nia Jax at SummerSlam in August 2024.

Morgan beat Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring in May 2024. The championship was previously relinquished by Rhea Ripley, who was taken out of action with an injury.

After 226 days, Morgan's Women's World Championship reign ended during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. She lost the title to Ripley, who is getting set to defend the championship against Sky on the March 3 edition of WWE RAW on Netflix.

They are both heading for marquee matches at WrestleMania 41. Morgan could very well be on a collision course with Ripley once again, and Bayley seems bound for a match with Roxanne Perez.