While he was called out during the May 5, 2025, edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, Logan Paul confronted World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso after the show went off the air. They appear to be on a collision course for the World Heavyweight Championship, perhaps at Backlash or Money in the Bank.

WWE posted a video from the front row as Uso left the arena after RAW. He was high-fiving fans before a hooded figure punched him. Paul then revealed himself, running away before CM Punk and Sami Zayn went to check on Uso.

We have exclusive footage of the SHOCKING moment that just took place after #WWERaw went off the air… pic.twitter.com/sGdJ8m6LJQ — WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

It is interesting that WWE saved this moment for after the show ended. They still posted it on their social media pages, and the video gained nearly two million views on X, formerly Twitter.

The post-RAW attack came after Uso retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins via disqualification. Rollins gained the upper hand on Uso with the help of Bron Breakker, but Zayn returned after last week's attack to even the odds. Punk then came out with a steel chair, attacking Breakker and Rollins, causing a disqualification.

Earlier in the night, Uso called out Paul. However, Paul Heyman, the former “Wiseman” of the Bloodline, answered the call, not Paul.

Are Logan Paul and Jey Uso going to face in WWE?

It does appear WWE is building towards a match between Paul and Uso. The two have history, as Paul was one of the last Superstars in the 2025 Royal Rumble, which Uso won.

Paul also makes for a perfect challenger to Uso. Uso just won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 against Gunther, and he needs to build wins to legitimize his title reign. Especially since his first televised title defense ended in a disqualification.

A disqualification finish is beneficial in that no Superstar gets pinned. However, Uso also failed to get a definitive win over Rollins. It appeared Rollins was going to beat him if Zayn and Punk hadn't intervened.

Paul, while a great wrestler, is one of the few WWE Superstars who can survive losses. He lost to Cody Rhodes last year in one of his first Undisputed WWE Championship title defenses. Paul still came out looking strong and continued holding the United States Championship despite the loss.

He could do the same for Uso, but it is unclear if WWE is planning on adding the match to the Backlash PLE card or if they will wait until Money in the Bank, which takes place on June 7, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.