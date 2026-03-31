Those who were concerned about Nikki Bella's injury scare on Friday Night SmackDown will be relieved with the latest announcement regarding the WWE WrestleMania 42 card.

Among the several matches announced for the WWE WrestleMania 42 card recently was a fatal four-way bout for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The reigning champions, the Irresistible Forces, will defend the titles against Charlexa (Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss), Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, and the Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie).

Four teams vying for the gold … and the bragging rights.

The @WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles are up for grabs in a Fatal 4-Way match at #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/0aXN28SEnR — Triple H (@TripleH) March 31, 2026

This means that WWE knows Bella will be available for WrestleMania 42, which takes place from Apr. 18-19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Even if she suffered an injury, it must have been minor.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella's recent injury scare

During the Mar. 27 edition of SmackDown, the Bella Twins beat Charlexa in a tag team match. Afterward, the Irresistible Forces came out and attacked their rivals. Bayley and Valkyria got involved, and they all stood tall over Jax and Legend.

However, Nikki Bella was missing during the post-match activity. She had suffered a leg injury during the match, and she was being checked while the rest of the segment played out.

Luckily, it does not appear Bella suffered a significant injury. It's unknown if she will wrestle again before WrestleMania 42, but she should be able to compete in the fatal four-way, at the very least, in a few weeks' time.

The Bella Twins recently reunited after Brie made her shocking return at the 2026 Royal Rumble on Jan. 31. They immediately set their sights on tag team gold, and after a brief hiatus, they challenged the Irresistible Forces for the Women's Tag Team Championship during the Mar. 20 edition of SmackDown.

However, it ended in a no-contest. Now, they will have a chance to win the belts at WrestleMania 42. The field is tough, but they are the most experienced wrestlers in the fatal four-way.