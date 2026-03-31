Amid Disney's ongoing Hannah Montana's 20th anniversary celebrations, WWE ring announcer Alicia Taylor has shared her previous role on Hannah Montana. Currently working as a main-roster ring announcer for WWE, Alicia Taylor hails from a musical background.

Before joining and started working with WWE in 2018, Taylor was always fascinated by music and wrestling. Growing up and teaching herself how to play drums, Taylor found herself pursuing a similar role on Disney's hit show, Hannah Montana.

Amid Disney's ongoing Hannah Montana 20th anniversary celebration, Taylor revealed on Instagram that she was once a drummer for Hannah Montana (Miley Cyrus) for one of her shows.

“[Maxxine Dupri] old me that I needed to flex a little bit, as we celebrate [Hannah Montana 20] [Grinning squinting face emoji] here are still a lot of people who think my life started in [WWE] for the people in the back [megaphone emoji] had a LONG career as a professional [drummer] before becoming a [WWE] ring announcer,” Taylor wrote.

“One incredible opportunity, was working on the [Disney] mega-hit “Hannah Montana” with the ever so talented [Miley Cyrus] [star emoji] Thank you to [Miley Cyrus] and her team for the wonderful experience! Super cool to be a part of Disney history…[four drum emojis].”

Shortly after she shared the surprising and exciting news, several WWE Superstars flooded her post with positive comments. Maxxine Dupri wrote, “THANK YOU FOR GIVING THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT!!!!” While the recently returned Roxanne Perez wrote, “When I thought you couldn’t get any cooler..UR SO FKN COOL.” WWE General Manager Adam Pearce also joined in and called Taylor a “legend.”

Starting her career in WWE NXT as a post-show host, Taylor soon made her way to the top as a ring announcer before joining the WWE main roster as a regular weekly show and PLE ring announcer.