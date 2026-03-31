After months of absence from in-ring action, Seth Rollins has finally been cleared for in-ring competition. Last seen wrestling at Crown Jewel 2025, Rollins suffered a shoulder injury at the PLE while attempting a coast-to-coast headbutt.

Sidelined out of action after a storyline betrayal from The Vision, Rollins found himself back in the mix at Elimination Chamber 2026, when he cost Logan Paul his shot at the match. Shortly after, he began a feud against Paul Heyman.

However, during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, fans witnessed a surprising buildup take place. After Adam Pearce announced that the Boston Police Department had dropped their charges on Rollins and cleared “The Visionary” for in-ring action, Rollins attempted to attack Heyman, but was taken out by Gunther.

“The Ring General” announced his presence with a dominating attack on Rollins. After missing out on weeks of televised programming, Gunther made his presence felt by choking out Rollins and pointing toward the WrestleMania sign.

Later in the show, Adam Pearce confirmed that Rollins will now face Gunther at the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 42 PLE in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is currently unknown if Gunther officially joined hands with Heyman or not.

WWE star Seth Rollins recently took shots at Tom Brady

A few days ago, as Tom Brady and Logan Paul's feud heated up, former WWE World Champion Seth Rollins took a public shot at Brady. Appearing on UnSportsmanLike, Seth Rollins opened up and reacted to Brady's remarks on WWE.

“I don’t think Tom Brady has the guts. I don’t think he has the guts to show up and do anything at WrestleMania. He called WWE wrestling ‘cute,’ as he was comparing it to other athletes. ‘It’s cute. It’s a cute thing you do.’ He said this to Logan Paul in one of his interviews, I believe,” Rollins said. “He’s not gonna show up and do anything about it. He’s gonna chirp from afar, and then he’s gonna go play flag football, and he’s gonna put on a suit, and he’s gonna get in the broadcast booth, and he’s gonna be great at it. He’s great at it.”