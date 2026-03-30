For nearly $10,000, you can ride WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' bus and take a tour of Las Vegas during WrestleMania 42 weekend.

Despite the hefty price tag, the experience sold all of the available spots. This is one of WWE's latest high-end ticket experiences, as they are offering a pasta-making session for Clash in Italy in May.

During an interview with Busted Open Radio (via the Wrestling Observer), Rhodes conceded that the price for the experience was “absurd,” but he aims to make it worth it. He recalled doing it in 2025 during WrestleMania 41 weekend, and he thought it was “very fun,” as he allowed fans to see his gear early and talk about the show.

Now, he's going the extra mile to make it even better for the fans willing to shell out $10K. Rhodes promised that he will ensure those who pay for the experience will get a “unique and cool experience and something intimate for us.”

“I’ve got a good plan for them this year, because like you said, that’s an absurd amount of money,” Rhodes said. “And, gosh, thanks for — the fact that people are out there paying that, that makes me feel incredible. So I want them to definitely feel like they got a unique and cool experience and something intimate for us.

“Because when you get those moments with your fans where you can sit down across from them and actually get to know them — two of the guys that were on the bus tour last year are actually coming on my podcast. I wanted to bring a fan onto the podcast to see what that experience was like. We’ve stayed in touch. So I look forward to a whole new motley crew on the bus this year. And thank you for doing that,” he continued.

Yet again, Rhodes enters WrestleMania with a marquee match. He is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against his former mentor, Randy Orton.