Starring alongside Jason Momoa, Andrew Schulz, Roman Reigns, and several other top Hollywood stars, Cody Rhodes' Street Fighter live-action movie is scheduled to release later this year on Oct. 16, 2026.

One of the top names in WWE and the current Undisputed Champion, Rhodes has also been a part of a few Hollywood projects, including The Naked Gun and a few television shows. Recently speaking with Adam Glyn for a new interview, Rhodes opened up about his next Hollywood role in the near future. However, without spoiling any details, “The American Nightmare” asked fans to wait until WrestleMania 42 for more details.

“Yeah, it’s been really fun. We talked about it as a juggling act the other day in the sense of, what’s the next big get and a good story to tell that’s not in the ring. It’s got to be a story that’s worth stepping away from the ring to tell,” Rhodes said. “There’s definitely something on the docket, I’d wait until we get a little bit closer to WrestleMania, and then hopefully that’ll be something that is news for everybody.”

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to face Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cody Rhodes breaks silence on his expensive WWE bus tour

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes opened up and broke his silence on WWE's expensive and “absurd” WrestleMania 41 bus tour, featuring his bus.

“I’ve got a good plan for them this year, because like you said, that’s an absurd amount of money,” Rhodes said. “And, gosh, thanks for — the fact that people are out there paying that, that makes me feel incredible. So I want them to definitely feel like they got a unique and cool experience and something intimate for us.”