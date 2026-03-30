If you were watching the Mar. 27 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, you may have noticed one-half of the Bella Twins, Nikki, disappeared after her match, and the injury that may have caused this has been revealed.

The Wrestling Observer reports (via Sports Illustrated) that Bella injured her leg during her tag team match against the duo of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

“Not sure the severity but Nikki Bella appeared to suffer some sort of leg injury while brawling off screen with Nia Jax before the finish of their tag match on SmackDown,” said the Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez. “She was limping and had Nia throw her outside afterwards and never got into the ring again, and the doctor was over checking on her for the rest of the segment.”

She teamed up with her sister, Brie Bella, to take on Flair and Bliss. After the match, the Women's Tag Team Champions, the Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend), took out their competition. This resulted in the likes of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria getting involved. Meanwhile, Nikki Bella was outside the ring while this went down.

Will Nikki Bella miss WWE WrestleMania 42 with her injury?

The severity of Bella's injury is unknown. Luckily, she was seen later in the night during a backstage segment. Hopefully, this bodes well for her status in the future.

It would be unfortunate stink if Bella were hurt and had to miss WrestleMania 42. Her reunion with her twin sister just started, so a long hiatus would stunt their momentum.

WrestleMania 42 is just a few weeks away. It will be interesting to see how WWE handles Bella during that time. All signs pointed to the Bella Twins competing for the Women's Tag Team Championship against the likes of the Irresistible Forces, Charlexa (Flair and Bliss), and the team of Bayley and Valkyria.