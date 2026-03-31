For a moment, it appeared that WWE star Brock Lesnar was going to make history during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden (MSG).

However, it did not happen. When Lesnar made his entrance during the Mar. 30, 2026, edition of WWE RAW, he was dressed to fight. Instead of wearing a cut-off flannel, jeans, and a cowboy hat, Lesnar came out wearing his wrestling shorts, boots, and gloves.

BROCK LESNAR CALLS OUT OBA FEMI AND HE ACCEPTS HIS CHALLENGE 😳 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/j0igeLk34I — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) March 31, 2026

Lesnar was insistent on his WrestleMania 42 opponent, Oba Femi, coming out and fighting him. He had been bested two weeks in a row, and he wasn't eager to make it a third. If he had wrestled Femi in a match, it would've been his first on RAW in over two decades.

Femi answered the call, coming out in his ring gear. However, security, as well as Paul “Triple H” Levesque, came out to stop them from fighting.

When was Brock Lesnar's last WWE RAW match?

If Lesnar had a match, it would have been his first televised bout on RAW since July 22, 2002, when he defeated Tommy Dreamer in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He competed in some RAW house shows before his first WWE exit in 2004. Since his return in 2012, he has not wrestled on RAW. He pulled a similar move during the RAW after WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

Lesnar similarly looked ready for a fight. He was going to team up with Cody Rhodes, who had just lost to Roman Reigns the night before. They were going to face Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event.

However, the “Beast Incarnate” turned on Rhodes, attacking the “American Nightmare” before the opening bell. This launched their multi-match feud, which culminated at SummerSlam in August with Rhodes coming out on top.

After this, Lesnar disappeared from WWE. He didn't reemerge until the 2025 edition of SummerSlam. Now, he is feuding with Femi, a recent NXT call-up, heading into WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.