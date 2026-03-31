Moments before losing the Tag Team Championship during the latest WWE Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden (MSG), The Usos (Jey and Jimmy) finally got new entrance theme music.

In the months since their reunion, The Usos had been using Jey's entrance music, which began with and repeats the iconic catchphrase, “It's just me, Uce.”

However, it was strange, considering they were tag team partners once again. Their new music is a riff on Jey's theme, and it now repeats, “It's just us, Uce.”

Otherwise, the song is very similar to Jey's theme. They skipped to the ring, and they still “ran it back” after it stopped playing, getting the crowd to “Yeet.” The Usos didn't walk through the crowd, though.

The Usos lost the WWE Tag Team Championship despite their new entrance music

During the Mar. 30 edition of WWE RAW, which emanated from MSG in New York City, The Usos defended the World Tag Team Championship against The Vision's Logan Paul and Austin Theory.

Thanks to interference from IShowSpeed, one of Paul's friends, The Usos lost. Speed hit Jimmy with brass knuckles, and Theory pinned him.

The title change comes weeks before WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. It's unknown what The Usos will be doing at the show now that they are no longer champions.

This ended their ninth Tag Team Championship reign after 91 days. It's unknown if The Usos will remain a tag team going forward, as they won the titles weeks into their reunion in December 2025.

Previously, The Usos had a record-setting SmackDown Tag Team Championship reign as part of The Bloodline. They held the belts for over 620 days before losing them to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

Recently, The Usos have gotten involved with former Bloodline leader Roman Reigns' feud against CM Punk. They will face at WrestleMania 42 for the World Heavyweight Championship.