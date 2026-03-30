Former WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton once opened up and revealed her intentions of jumping ship to Hollywood a few years later. Stratton, 26, who will turn 27 in May 2026, has now reflected back on her previous aspirations of joining the entertainment industry. She also recently opened up about a potential return to bodybuilding.

While without a WrestleMania 42 match, a 2024 interview now going viral on the internet shows her detailing her non-wrestling goals. When asked about her Hollywood aspirations, Stratton claimed, “I do, of course, I do. I think by the age of 30 I kind of want to be breaking into Hollywood and do something along those lines at around the age of like 30, I feel like.”

TIFFANY STRATTON SAYS SHE’S GOT HER EYES ON HOLLYWOOD 👀 “I THINK BY THE AGE OF 30, I WANT TO BE BREAKING INTO HOLLYWOOD.” MOVIE STAR STRATTON LOADING? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Qs9Gi1AYVu — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 29, 2026

WWE star Tiffany Stratton recently revealed her ‘weird’ NSFW fan DM requests

Recently, former WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton revealed how she receives “weird” fan requests in her DMs asking for feet pictures. When asked by The Schmo about the most “unhinged” thing she ever read in her DM, Stratton admitted to receiving feet picture requests. “Oh, that's a really good question,” Stratton said. “I've had a lot of people ask for feet pics. I think that's pretty weird.” When asked if she responds to the requests, Stratton responded, “No, I do not send feet pics. No, $9.99. Never, $9.99. Sorry, no feet pics, guys.”

Stratton is currently in a feud with WWE Women's United States Champion Giulia and was also involved in a pretty stiff match with her on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Although there are still a few weeks left, there are currently no concrete WrestleMania plans for Stratton.