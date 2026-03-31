This week's Monday Night RAW episode saw a surprising tag team title change. Despite debuting a new theme song, Jey and Jimmy Uso of The Usos lost their tag-team titles to Logan Paul and Austin Theory of The Vision.

Midway through the match, fans saw LA Knight trying to interfere and help The Usos, when IShowSpeed decided to step up. Speed took Paul's brass knuckles and proceeded to hit Knight in the face with it.

In the end, Paul and Theory defeated The Usos to win the titles. The duo then proceeded to celebrate their title win with IShowSpeed on the ramp. Later in the show, backstage footage emerged which showed Speed contemplating his decision to join The Vision, when Heyman arrived from the shadows and asked him to “relax.”

“Hey, Relax. You are in good hands [Logan Paul & Austin Theory]. You are with the tag-team champions, you are with The Vision. They will protect [you]. Take him out to dinner with you. Please go celebrate.” Heyman ended the segment by asking them to enjoy a celebratory dinner as the trio walked out.

It is currently unknown if IShowSpeed has officially joined hands with Heyman and The Vision, or it was just a one-night scenario. Siding with Paul has not always ended well with Speed. At WrestleMania 40, Speed took a brutal RKO on the announcer's table during Paul's triple threat match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

Also in the show, fans witnessed another potential linkup between Gunther and Heyman as “The Ring General” saved Heyman from an ambush by Seth Rollins.