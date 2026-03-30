Earlier this year at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Gunther defeated AJ Styles and successfully retired the veteran. A pro-wrestling legend, Styles later received a tribute on an episode of Monday Night RAW in Atlanta, Georgia, before being announced for the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame inductions.

Set to be inducted later this year, Styles has now taken on his new non-wrestling role in WWE. Speaking on his Phenomenally Retro podcast, “The Phenomenal One” shared his new role within WWE, which sees him scouting indie talent.

“I’ve been going to indie shows and checking those out, just seeing what everyone has to offer and stuff like that. I’m scouring the internet for something that sticks out…if you want to send me that stuff, fine, go ahead, I’d love to see it. So yeah, I’m trying to check out talent and see how much talent is out there,” Styles shared.

I know what it’s like to be on the indies and having a job. Traveling on the indies, sometimes it’s hard to get things that you need. And so, if they are as desperate as I was to make it in the wrestling business, then I’d love to see them before anybody else snags them up. That’s the way it is. And hopefully, I’m able to see talent before it’s developed,” he continued.

Styles, 48, made his WWE debut in 2016 and soon elevated himself into the main-event position. Before joining WWE, Styles was one of the top names in TNA, NJPW, and several other promotions across the world. An industry veteran, Styles finished his career on his own terms.