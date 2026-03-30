Some think that WWE has killed kayfabe with shows like Unreal, but on-screen couple Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are trying their best to keep it alive.

Morgan and Mysterio recently went on a “date” together. She captioned the post, “Date night with Daddy Dom [smiling face with heart emoji].”

Date night with Daddy Dom 🥰 @DomMysterio35 pic.twitter.com/lQdsQ44vQc — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) March 30, 2026 Expand Tweet

Before that, Morgan posted a picture of her “date night' outfit. She wore a denim-clad outfit, complete with a jean jacket and light blue jeans.

Several WWE Superstars reacted to Morgan's post. R-Truth asked what they had for dinner, but he was also wondering how Mysterio grew his “mustache back so fast” after confusing Jelly Roll for him during the Mar. 27 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Danhausen also asked Morgan if Mysterio burned “his mouth on chicken tendies,” which are notoriously his WWE persona's favorite food.

Are WWE's Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio really dating?

Mysterio and Morgan are an on-screen couple, but they are not dating in real life. Mysterio got married to his childhood sweetheart, Marie Juliette, in March 2024. They had gotten engaged the previous January.

Morgan and Mysterio have been an on-screen couple since August 2024. He turned on his former partner, Rhea Ripley, at SummerSlam, helping Morgan retain the Women's World Championship.

Since then, Morgan has joined Judgment Day, leading it with Mysterio. They are still part of the stable, and Morgan is about to face Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 42. Morgan won the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble, and she chose to challenge Vaquer for the title.

Meanwhile, Mysterio is currently the reigning AAA Mega Champion. He just lost the Intercontinental Championship to Penta in the lead-up to WrestleMania. Mysterio was a double champion before losing the Intercontinental Championship.