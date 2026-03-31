After Travis Scott's appearance at WrestleMania 41, some fans may be over celebrities playing a role in title changes, but that didn't stop IShowSpeed from helping WWE's Logan Paul knock out his former rival, LA Knight, and beat The Usos (Jey and Jimmy) to win the Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden.

During the match for the World Tag Team Championship, Speed sat in the front row next to Paul's mom. Paul tried to retrieve the brass knuckles from them, but was thwarted by Knight.

Paul then dragged Speed over the barricade, who picked up the brass knuckles. Knight then spun Speed around, and he hit him with the brass knuckles, knocking the “Megastar” out cold.

ISHOWSPEED JUST TOOK OUT LA KNIGHT WITH BRASS KNUCKLES 😳#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OwQoSD41Xh — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) March 31, 2026

This took Knight out of the equation, allowing The Usos to beat The Vision. The brass knuckles were later used on Jimmy Uso, setting him up to be pinned by Theory.

Now, The Vision are World Tag Team Champions. This ended The Usos' reign after 91 days heading into WrestleMania 42. It's unknown if they will get a rematch at WrestleMania.

IShowSpeed's recent role in WWE

Speed has been making more appearances in WWE recently. He has appeared during the last two episodes of RAW, getting cursed by Danhausen during the Mar. 23 edition.

The following week, he helped Paul and Theory win tag team gold. So, it appears his role in the company is increasing with every appearance.

Previously, he made his in-ring debut at the 2025 Royal Rumble. He entered the battle royal in place of Akira Tozawa, helping Bron Breakker eliminate Otis. Breakker then delivered a spear to Speed before the social media star was eliminated.

Speed also accompanied Paul to the ring during WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was dressed up as a bottle of Prime and took an RKO from Randy Orton during the match.