While he's on the shelf with an injury, WWE's Kevin Owens posted a video that ribbed his former rival, Cody Rhodes, aka the “American Nightmare.”

Owens took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a video of a puppet as Rhodes' entrance theme, “Kingdom,” played, and the post went viral, amassing over 600,000 views.

The video begins with a close-up shot of a Rhodes plushie. As the song played, Owens made the plushie the Rhodes' iconic “woah” chant, and he even spread his arms as the “American Nightmare” does during his entrance.

Kevin Owens' WWE injury hiatus

Before Owens' injury put him on the shelf indefinitely, he had a feud with Rhodes over the Undisputed WWE Championship. Their feud culminated at the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE in a ladder match.

He then launched a feud with Sami Zayn, leading to an unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber. Owens was then set to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, but his injury caused him to miss the show.

Owens suffered a neck injury that resulted in him getting surgery. Joe Hendry ultimately answered Orton's open challenge at WrestleMania 41, losing to “The Viper.”

He has not been seen in the ring since then. Hopefully, he is able to come back sooner rather than later. Fans will have to wait and see if he's able to.

Throughout his career, Owens has won the Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and Tag Team Championship (with Sami Zayn).

He joined WWE in 2014, debuting in 2014. Owens was called up to the main roster, winning the Intercontinental Championship soon after his call-up. In 2017, he won the Universal Championship. He held it for 188 days before losing it to Goldberg, leading into WrestleMania 33.