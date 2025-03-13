When the move to the streaming service was made, it was thought that WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix broadcasts would be uncensored, but the latest episode censored some NSFW moments between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

According to a report from WrestleVotes during a Q&A (via Ringside News), Netflix gave WWE the reigns when it comes to the production of the show, allowing them to censor what they want. Fans were irate after the RAW broadcast would go to black during certain moments of Punk and Rollins' Steel Cage match.

“There was some audio censorship — Seth Rollins flipped the bird, and I believe CM Punk did as well, causing the screen to go black,” WrestleVotes explained. “Sources at Netflix say WWE now has full control over RAW's production. The reason Seth Rollins' middle finger spot was blacked out had to do with the aesthetics of the main event.

“Since it was a Steel Cage match, they felt the color contrast wouldn't have looked good, so it was their call to black it out. It was purely an aesthetic decision related to the darkness of the scene. RAW is not fully under WWE's production control,” they continued.

The moments in question were when Punk and Rollins flipped each other off. As WrestleVotes pointed out, the screen cut to black. Fans were expecting to see it, and it caught them off guard when it was hidden.

WWE's heated CM Punk and Seth Rollins match on RAW on Netflix

During the March 10, 2025, edition of WWE RAW on Netflix, Punk and Rollins faced in the main event. They competed in a Steel Cage bout, which was their second match in their feud.

It was a back-and-forth contest, with both Superstars having a chance to win. However, Rollins won in controversial fashion. He was pulled out of the cage by Roman Reigns, who was back for revenge following the Royal Rumble. Reigns delivered a Superman punch, spear, and Curb Stomp onto Rollins outside of the ring.

Back in the ring, Reigns' Wiseman, Paul Heyman, was checking on Punk. Previously, Heyman managed Punk while he was on his 434-day WWE Championship run. An irate Reigns then attacked Punk, throwing him off the Steel Cage before delivering a spear.

The return of Reigns likely set up his WrestleMania a41 feud. It appears Reigns, Punk, and Rollins will face in a triple threat match. The win could go to any of them, as all three are at the top of their game.

Punk and Rollins have been feuding since the former returned to WWE in 2023. They had their first match during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, which Punk won.

At the Royal Rumble, Punk eliminated Reigns and Rollins from the battle royal at the same time. After Punk was thrown over the top rope, Rollins attacked both Punk and Reigns.