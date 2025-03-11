As promised, the “Only Tribal Chief,” Roman Reigns, got his receipts on WWE Superstars CM Punk and Seth Rollins during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

He returned during the main event match between Punk and Rollins. They were competing in a Steel Cage match, and Rollins looked to have the win after hitting a Curb Stomp on Punk. However, as he watched Punk lay limp on the ground, Reigns yanked Rollins out of the ring. This move caused Rollins to win the match since his feet touched the ground.

Rollins was visibly shocked when Reigns emerged as his attacker. He was hit with a Superman Punch and spear. Reigns then hit Rollins with his signature Curb Stomp move. He then tried to set him up for one on the steel ring steps as Rollins did at the Royal Rumble.

WEW officials, including RAW general manager Adam Pearce, stopped him, though. That is when he turned his attention to Punk, who was being checked on by Paul Heyman. This set Reigns off, and he slammed Punk into the Steel Cage twice before hitting him with a spear.

The March 10 edition of WWE RAW on Netflix then ended with Reigns standing over Punk in the ring. The crowd chanted “OTC” in support of him. The attack seemingly sets them up for a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41.

Ironically, Reigns using the Curb Stomp was not the only instance of stolen moves that night. Rollins and Punk hit each other's signature moves as well during their Steel Cage match. Rollins hit a Go To Sleep on Punk, while Punk hit a Curb Stomp on Rollins.

WWE's feud between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins

The feud between Reigns, Punk, and Rollins is deep-seeded. Reigns and Rollins came up in WWE together as a part of the Shield. The Shield was initially introduced to protect Punk during his WWE Championship reign.

However, the faction broke up in 2014 when he turned on Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) and Reigns. Punk left WWE that same year for nearly a decade before returning.

Ever since his return in November 2023, Rollins has hated Punk. They have had two singles matches now, with each of them winning one contest.

At the 2024 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, Punk joined the OG Bloodline, led by Reigns, in a battle against the new Bloodline. They emerged victorious, and it appeared Reigns and Punk were on the same page.

However, at the Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025, Reigns and Rollins had a stare-down. They then had a brawl that ended with both of them being eliminated by Punk, who was then thrown over the ropes by Logan Paul.

On the outside of the ring, an irate Reigns questioned why Punk did that. Rollins interfered, delivering a Stomp to Reigns on the outside of the ring. He would hit another onto the steel steps, which kept him out of action for over a month. Punk and Rollins then brawled on the outside of the ring before being separated.