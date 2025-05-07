During her match on the May 6, 2025, edition of WWE NXT, Giulia was dropped on her neck twice during a couple of scary spots, and fans were left wondering if she suffered an injury.

Luckily, Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net said that word is she is “all good” following her match with Jordynne Grace. Following the match, Giulia also posted on X, formerly Twitter. She seemed open to a rematch in the future.

“I smelled a bit of that Japanese fight in you,” her post began. “I lost, but man, that was super fun! Let’s go again anytime. Maybe I come to your house now, huh?”

WWE’s new bought toy just dropped their biggest draw on her head twice. What are they teaching her over there? This is developmental!? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/AmHmh6WTVf — VoiceOfTheMarks (@VoiceOfTheMarks) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

If Giulia is willing to get back in the ring with WWE NXT star Grace, it is unlikely she suffered a neck injury. This is great news, as the falls were scary.

Who is WWE NXT star Giulia?

Giulia is one of WWE's recently-signed Superstars. She signed with the company in 2024 after nearly a decade in various other promotions.

She gained fame for her time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Giulia remained in the promotion from 2020-24 before going to WWE. In NJPW, she won the Strong Women's Champion once.

Speculation that she was going to WWE began during WrestleMania 40 weekend. She was seen taking photos with fans and was also shown attending NXT Stand & Deliver.

Her debut came months later at No Mercy in September. Giulia confronted then-NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez following her latest title defense.

Giulia's in-ring debut came over a week later against Chelsea Green. She quickly formed an alliance with her former rival, Stephanie Vaquer, to feud with Perez and Cora Jade.

By the end of the year, Giulia had earned an NXT Women's Championship opportunity. She defeated Perez to win the title at New Year's Evil on January 7, 2025.

Shortly after, she participated in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, entering in the 28th slot. She eliminated fellow NXT star Grace before being eliminated by Perez.

The following month at Roadblock, Giulia put the NXT Women's Championship on the line against Vaquer in a “Winner Takes All” match. Vaquer walked out as a double champion, as she was the reigning NXT Women's North American Champion.

After returning from an injury, Giulia challenged Vaquer for the NXT Women's Championship at Stand and Deliver. However, she was unsuccessful in her quest to regain it.