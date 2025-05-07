One-half of the New Catch Republic, WWE star Pete Dunne, has debuted a new look that he will sport upon his return after welcoming his second baby. The former NXT UK Champion shared images of the WWE Superstar bringing the baby home, where the new look can be seen.

Dunne has cut his hair drastically shorter, getting rid of his long lochs. The first photo hides it, as he is wearing a baseball cap. But the new haircut can be seen in the second slide. “New baby. Fresh trim. Back soon. GODBLESS,” his caption read.

Usually, Dunne sports a man bun when he doesn't have his hair down. It will be a transition to see him without the long hair. When he was part of the Brawling Brutes stable, he usually kept his hair up. That is the closest he has come to this look while on the main roster.

Will Pete Dunne's new look help him in WWE?

We will see if Dunne's new look helps him get more wins when he returns to WWE. His last match on Friday Night SmackDown was when he participated in the André The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on April 18, 2025.

He missed WrestleMania 41 after wrestling at the event last year. He and his tag team partner Tyler Bate participated in the six-pack tag team ladder match at WrestleMania 40. However, they failed to win any of the championships up for grabs.

After Bate suffered an injury, Dunne had to go on as a singles star. Throughout the summer and fall of 2024, Dunne began a feud with his former Brawling Brutes stablemate, Sheamus. The feud ended with a “Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook” match on the October 7, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW.

Before making his main roster debut, Dunne had a successful run in NXT UK. He won the NXT UK Championship and held it for a record-setting 685 days. He eventually lost it to Walter, who now goes by Gunther, at NXT TakeOver: New York on April 5, 2019.

He then moved to the main NXT brand after losing the UK Championship. Dunne formed a tag team with Matt Riddle known as the Bruiserweights. They won the NXT Tag Team Championship once.