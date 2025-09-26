It's not just fans who aren't happy with how WWE is booking star Randy Orton, among those are his wife, Kim Orton, who made it known that she thinks he's being underused.

She commented on a fan page's post on Instagram. The fan pointed out that WWE didn't use Orton, one of their biggest stars, at their first PLE as part of their ESPN deal, Wrestlepalooza, saying this was a case of “disrespect after disrespect.”

Some of the events Orton missed out were the 25th anniversaries of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, the RAW on Netflix premiere, and Wrestlepalooza.

Kim Orton would comment with three words in support of what the fan said. “You ain't wrong [woman shrugging emoji],” she commented.

Hopefully, WWE hears their fans who are asking for Orton to be used. He is one of their most tenured and legendary Superstars, and he has not been used enough for someone of his caliber.

Has WWE been underusing Randy Orton?

It has been a while since Orton has been used in a substantial role. Orton's last notable match was on the first night of the 2025 SummerSlam PLE, he teamed with country singer Jelly Roll to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

While Jelly Roll showed out, he and Orton could not beat McIntyre and Paul. They lost the tag team match, and that was Orton's last match on a major PLE. He then missed out on Clash in Paris and Wrestlepalooza.

Earlier in the year, Orton did take part in the King of the Ring tournament. He would make it all the way to the finals before losing to Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions. If Orton had won, it would have given him another world championship opportunity.

At Backlash, which emanated from his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, Orton ran it back with his oldest foe, John Cena, for a final time. Cena had just won his record-setting 17th world championship, and Orton was his first challenger.

Throughout his career, Orton is a 14-time world champion. He is three world championship reigns behind Cena for the most all-time. Additionally, Orton has won the Intercontinental and United States Championship once. He is also a four-time tag team champion.