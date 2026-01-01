Michael Corcoran, also known as “Brock Lesnar Guy,” is a prominent figure — up there with iconic WWE fan Green Shirt Guy — in the online wrestling community and a frequent presence at live professional wrestling shows, from AEW to WWE.

He recently announced a significant update regarding his future event attendance. Corcoran took to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, to announce that he was going to stop attending wrestling shows.

“The End……..,” his caption began. “For over 25 years I’ve experienced some amazing moments attending wrestling shows.”

Talking about his experience as a wrestling fan, the “Brock Lesnar Guy” reflected on his journey, especially during John Cena's retirement tour.

Article Continues Below

“But now……… it’s time to move on. I knew I was running out of time with this. Which is why I hit it hard this year. What an incredible year it was especially with John Cena’s retirement tour.”

Talking about his future work, Corcoran claimed that he would be sharing more information about that later, but he was done with attending wrestling shows. While he is moving from his role of attending live shows, Corcoran teased hints about his future work.

“I need to focus on other things now which I will be sharing with you guys very soon but as far as attending wrestling shows………. It’s time for me to move on. I will still be posting content…….. stay tuned. The End or……..To Be Continued?”

Corcoran first rose to popularity in 2012 following his energetic and wild reaction to Brock Lesnar’s return to WWE the night after WrestleMania 28. Since then, he has been a regular presence on several WWE and AEW shows, including top PLEs like WrestleMania and Royal Rumble.

While Corcoran is moving on from attending live shows, his namesake WWE legend, Brock Lesnar, recently returned to the promotion and has been on a roll. He most recently competed in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. He helped the heel team (Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre) beat the babyfaces (Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso).