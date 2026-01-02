While many have supported iconic WWE fan known as the “Brock Lesnar Guy,” whose real name is Michael Corcoran, but AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) isn't one of them.

He responded to the “Brock Lesnar Guy's” post on X, formerly Twitter, about not attending future wrestling shows. “Wrestlers,” he wrote, “We need to start hitting fans again.”

Currently, MJF is the reigning AEW World Champion in his second reign. He recently returned from a hiatus to challenge for the title. He won the championship at Worlds End in a fatal four-way match against then-champion Samoa Joe, “Hangman” Adam Page, and Swerve Strickland.

MJF is one of AEW's biggest homegrown star. He has since jumped to Hollywood. He first landed a role in The Iron Claw, a wrestling drama about the iconic Von Erich family. MJF has since appeared in Happy Gilmore 2 as Gordy Gilmore. Coming up, he wil star in Violent Night 2.

What was WWE fan “Brock Lesnar Guy's” decision?

The “Brock Lesnar Guy” announced his intention to stop attending professional wrestling shows on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.“The End……..,” his post began. “For over 25 years I’ve experienced some amazing moments attending wrestling shows.”

He conceded that it's “time to move on” from going to WWE and AEW shows. “I knew I was running out of time with this,” he said. “Which is why I hit it hard this year. What an incredible year it was[,] especially with John Cena's retirement tour.”

What will he do instead? The “Brock Lesnar Guy” acknowledged that he needs “to focus on other things,” and he will share more with his fans soon.

The “Brock Lesnar Guy” first went viral in 2012 for his hyped reaction to Brock Lesnar's WWE return on the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 28.

In the years since, he has been seen at countless WWE and AEW events.