Getting taken out by WWE Champion John Cena has to hurt, as referee Charles Robinson was at Night of Champions, but he appears to be okay and got out of the vent injury-free.

Robinson responded to a video clip of his viral moment on X, formerly Twitter. “I am alive,” Robinson said in response to the clip, reassuring fans he was okay.

Additionally, Robinson reacted to the moment on Instagram as well (via WrestlingWorldCC), calling Cena a “bastard” for taking him out.

Hopefully, the attack does not keep Robinson out of commission for too long. He is one of WWE's top referees, and they will need him back as soon as possible.

Why did WWE referee Charles Robinson's John Cena spot look familiar?

At Night of Champions, WWE reenacted a famous spot done by Cena in 2011. During Cena's Money in the Bank match against CM Punk in 2011, Vince McMahon came to ringside with John Laurinaitis.

McMahon wanted to end the match so Cena would win. If Punk won, he promised to leave WWE with their top championship. So, he sent Laurinaitis to try and end it, but Cena ran him over outside of the ring.

Punk took advantage of the distraction. He hit Cena with a Go To Sleep in the ring, winning the WWE Championship and “leaving” the company.

14 years later, WWE did a similar spot during a match between Cena and Punk. Seth Rollins came out with Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. Reed and Breakker took out the field, and Rollins appeared ready to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

When he tried to call a referee out to officiate, Cena took him out. Robinson was sprinting full speed to the ring, and Cena laid him out with a simple push.

Ultimately, Cena was able to retain the WWE Championship against Punk. He took advantage of Rollins ‘attack of the “Voice of the Voiceless” to pick up the three count.