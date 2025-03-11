After his shocking return on Monday Night RAW on Netflix, WWE's Roman Reigns sent a message to fans.

He posted an image of him and his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, backstage at Madison Square Garden. Reigns is demanding acknowledgment from the WWE Universe.

“MADISON SQUARE GARDEN!!!! Acknowledge the Greatest box office attraction in WWE history and his Wiseman,” Reigns' post said.

The post comes after Reigns returned to WWE. He returned during the March 10, 2025, edition of RAW. He interrupted the main event Steel Cage match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

He dragged Rollins out of the cage, giving him the win. However, Reigns was not finished with him. Reigns delivered a Superman Punch and spear on the outside of the ring.

Reigns then set Rollins up for a Curb Stomp on the steel ring steps. WWE officials, such as Adam Pearce, stepped in to stop him. That is when Reigns saw Heyman consoling Punk in the ring, resulting in him attacking the “Voice of the Voiceless.”

What does Roman Reigns' WWE return mean?

The return of Reigns sets up his WrestleMania 41 feud. He is likely heading for a triple threat match against Punk and Rollins. He has a lot of history with both Superstars.

Reigns debuted on the WWE main roster with the Shield, which also featured Rollins and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley). They debuted to assist Punk in his matches during his WWE Championship reign.

Rollins eventually left the group in 2014, joining the Authority faction. Reigns still has not forgiven him for this, leading to a feud that has lasted the better part of a decade.

At Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2024, Punk joined Reigns and the OG Bloodline. Together, they defeated the new Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa.

However, at the Royal Rumble, Punk eliminated Reigns and Rollins. He recently beat Rollins during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. Their recent Steel Cage match was the second bout of their feud.

Now, all three are set for a blockbuster triple threat at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Reigns vs. Rollins vs. Punk is a marquee matchup involving three of WWE's top stars.