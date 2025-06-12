After receiving criticism for his promo where WWE Superstar R-Truth became Ron Killings, the former Judgment Day member fired back at Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

He called into Busted Open Radio to respond to Ray. Killings gave an impassioned response, and he isn't going to stand for disrespect.

“Who the f**k [is] he talking to?” Killings asked. “Who he telling me who I am? I know who I am! I'm protecting him. But see, everybody got somebody that's trying to tell them who the f**k they are. I know who I am. I'm not the nice one; I'm driving now!

“Don't let nobody tell you who you are — you know you better than anybody else. I know me better than anybody else know me, too, and they better put some respect on my name, 'cause I am the Truth,” he continued.

He then continued by responding to Ray's comments about him cutting his hair. During his promo, Killings cut his iconic hair to signify the persona change. This did not sit well with Killings.

“How [are] you gonna tell me why I cut my hair? I do what I wanna do; it ain't that nice time no more,” he said before reasoning, “I'm not angry; I just won't be taken advantage of no more. Things gonna change around here. I'm driving now.”

Previously, Ray was critical of the segment where Killings cut his hair. He didn't like that Killings still used one of R-Truth's signature lines.

“When he got away from [R-]Truth and went to [Ron] Killings, he went back to the line of, ‘The Truth, the whole Truth, and nothing but the truth.' I don't think I wanted to hear that last night,” he explained. “Once you cut that hair off, I never want to hear the name truth again.

“Don't remind me of what you are trying to get away from. You cut your hair off in front of the world because the hair represented R-Truth. I don't want to hear it no more. You're Ron Killings. End of story. Forget about the tagline about the Truth, forget about mentioning the Truth. If this is the serious direction you want to go in, don't remind me of what's in your past,” Ray continued.

During the June 9, 2025, edition of RAW, R-Truth officially made his return to WWE as Ron Killings. He thanked fans for their support but signified a drastic change coming, cutting his hair.

His return came about a week after he announced he was being released from WWE. The news led to an uproar from fans who began chanting “We Want Truth” at events. WWE brought him back, and he helped Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeat John Cena and Logan Paul at Money in the Bank.

Now, Killings appears to be playing a more serious character in his final run. He was previously the comedic relief of WWE, but he is now in the driver's seat.