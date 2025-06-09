Following his surprise return at Money in the Bank, former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth thanked the fans for leading to him being brought back after his release.

A fan on X, formerly Twitter, praised the #WeWantTruth movement for bringing R-Truth back to WWE. “Wrestling as a collective, fans and wrestlers TOGETHER, used their voices to help get a Black man's job back in less than a WWEK!” the post began. That's why the ‘how' is important to ME. 22 million views and broken hearts… Change was made. Period.”

R-Truth responded to the post, saying, “No [cap, We Want Truth] was seen, heard, felt, and understood…. Believe me when I say this, I love EVERY ONE of y'all to death [smiling face with tear emoji.] We made history together.”

Son of WWE's R-Truth responds to his return

After Money in the Bank, Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed R-Truth's surprise return. He called it “All part of the show,” which does not appear to be the case, at least according to R-Truth's son, Christopher Killings.

He took to his Instagram Stories by reposting WWE's video of the post. Killings simply said, “Stop the [cap],” in response to Triple H's comments.

That was not his only post. Killings also reposted a video of his father's return, saying, “Congrats on the new deal[,] dad [two money bag emojis]! Last run [loudly crying face emoji].”

R-Truth announced that WWE was not renewing his contract on June 1, 2025, meaning he was released. This led to an internet uproar, and the WWE Universe began chanting, “We want Truth,” beginning with the following edition of Monday Night RAW.

The movement made an impact, as WWE rehired him ahead of Money in the Bank. He came back during the main event tag team match between the team of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso against John Cena and Logan Paul.

Towards the end of the match, Cena began using his WWE Championship belt as a weapon against Rhodes. Just when it appeared he was going to cheat his way to another win, a hooded figure attacked him in the ring. He unmasked himself to reveal R-Truth, which received a loud response from the crowd.

It is unclear in what capacity he will be involved in the company moving forward. For now, he is back and will likely resume his program with his “childhood hero,” Cena.