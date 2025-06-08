For a time, it looked like R-Truth's run in WWE was over. He posted his farewell address online, didn't show up on RAW or SmackDown, and yet, remained a heavy topic of conversation, with fans chanting “We want Truth” any chance they got.

And yet, as fans were booking Truth's big debut in AEW or how he should hold the TNA Championship after years away from the promotion, Paul “Triple H” Levesque had something major up his sleeve, with Little Jimmy's best friend making a surprise appearance at the show to cost Saturday Night's Main Event foe John Cena a tag team win over Cody Rhodes and Jet Uso during the main event.

After watching Cena lay out the “American Nightmare” with his WWE Championship belt, Cena turned to see a hooded figure take the ring, with the aforementioned Superstar dropping him to the ground and beating his head, to the point where he was easy pickings for a Cross Rhodes and the 1-2-3.

R-TRUTH IS BACK OH MY GOD#MITB

R-Truth back in WWE: Is that a work? Is it a shoot? Did Triple H see the response online and opt to bring Truth back to keep the fans happy? Or was this always in the cards, getting fans in a tizzy only to pay it off in a major way a few days later?

During his media session, Levesque will certainly have something to say on the subject, likely taking credit for giving the fans what they want, but in the end, fans will have to see how this storyline shakes out and how long it extends into the future. R-Truth-Cena II could be a farewell to the greatest 24/7 Champion of all time, or it could be the start of another push for the long-time worker, as he rides this momentum into a future filled with “What's ups.”